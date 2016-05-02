UniverSoul Circus Plays Cleveland May 17-30

30 each! A big top spectacle of global proportions, the 2016 production of UniverSoul Circus takes fans of all ages on an unforgettable journey of light, sound and soul. Get ready for electrifying, edge-of-your-seat performances, including extreme motorsports, mind-bending contortionists, freshly-painted clowns, free-flying aerial acts and much much more. Hailed as the most interactive circus in the world, UniverSoul Circus plays the Cleveland metropolitan area at Southgate Gate USA between Warrensville and Northfield Road in Maple Heights, May 17-30. Tickets ON SALE NOW at Ticketmaster.com and range in price from $16-$each!

As has become its trademark after 23 years, UniverSoul Circus will present a multicultural/multinational cast of rock-star performers in 2016. Only under the UniverSoul Circus one ring big top will you be lucky enough to witness Extreme Motorcycle Daredevils from California, a cross-cultural Wheel of Death act from Colombia and Guinea, flying Trapeze and Pagoda Bowls from China, a Pole act, a Banquine act and Contortionists from Ethiopia, Limbo Dancers from Trinidad and Tobago, Zebras from the United States, Fresh Clowns from Detroit, and a comedic, impressionist Ringmaster from Memphis, TN.

“Just like the circular ring in which it sits, UniverSoul celebrates cultures from around the world and brings them together under the big top,” said Founder and CEO Cedric Walker. “At this time in our history we need to come together, to embrace and learn from each other. I believe the circus naturally brings people together. In 23 years of searching for talent, I have journeyed to every continent to find a multicultural, multinational mix of talent to showcase.”

Leading the charge this year as Ringmaster for UniverSoul Circus is Tony Tone a.k.a Tony Luewellyn, a veteran comedian/actor who has set the mood for continuous entertainment with his mastery of impressions and real life humor since 1990. He has a way of connecting with his audience via his original characters and master impressions of Hollywood celebs like Chris Rock, Chris Tucker, Jackie Chan, Bill Clinton, or even Homer and Marge Simpson! He has appeared on television shows like: NBC’s “Later”, HBO’s Def Comedy Jam, BET’s Comicview and is featured on a DVD with Cedric The Entertainer entitled, “The Starting Line Up 1”. From the moment Tony’s spontaneous personality steps on stage all eyes are on him, the laughter begins and is never ending.

WHO: UniverSoul Circus

WHAT: UniverSoul Circus Returns to Cleveland

WHEN: Tuesday, May 17 thru Monday, May 30

WHERE: Southgate Gate USA between Warrensville and Northfield Road (20950 Libby Rd, Maple Heights, Ohio 44137)