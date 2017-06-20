Rogers Display at Rock Hall for Rolling Stone Magazine 50th

Mentor Ohio based, Rogers Display Company partnered with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland for the “Rolling Stone / 50 Years” exhibit. The 50th anniversary exhibit is now on display on floors 4 through 6 at the Rock Hall.

This unique exhibit contains part of Rock history, with many artifacts and even a replica office of the original co-founder and publisher of Rolling Stone, Jann Wenner.

This is a great example of some the outstanding work that The Rogers Company does and hos a partnership with The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame can have on local Cleveland area based companies.

