About Cleveland

Parker Hannifin Additive Manufacturing

Cleveland based, Parker Hannifin, the 100 year old leader in motion and control technologies, has opened a new state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing learning and development center, located at Parker’s Corporate Technology Ventures facility in Macedonia, Ohio. The facility will serve as a center of excellence where Parker engineers can explore new applications of emerging technologies such as additive manufacturing and collaborative robotics.

The investment in cutting-edge additive manufacturing equipment is driven by the tremendous long-term value of these technologies. By creating a single facility near its global headquarters in Northeast Ohio, Parker is providing its operating groups and divisions around the world with access to the newest printers, software and materials available.

“Material printing technology is moving quickly towards commercial viability,” said Craig Maxwell, Vice President – Chief Technology and Innovation Officer. “The new facility and engineering talent located here represent an investment in the future of manufacturing.”

By utilizing central resources, Parker will leverage its investment and allow Parker engineers globally to better solve our customers’ challenges. With the ability to create multiple configurations of a single component without developing additional molds or customized tooling, additive manufacturing has emerged as a quick and inexpensive prototyping solution. This translates into speed in addressing the unique challenges of customers, providing engineers with the ability to create custom products and systems faster than ever before.