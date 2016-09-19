Northeast Ohio Gas Prices Trending Upward to $2.14 per Gallon

Northeast Ohio Gas Prices Trending Upward

Northeast Ohio gas prices are increase, hovering around $2.143 a gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Fuel Gauge report. The national average is $2.206.

On the National FrontToday’s national average price for regular unleaded gasoline is $2.21 per gallon, which is 3 cents more than last week and 8 cents more expensive than last month. Today’s price represents a year over year discount of 9 cents from 2015.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil closed last week trading lower following the release of the International Energy Agency’s crude oil report which forecast abundant supplies with diminishing demand. Meanwhile, the Colonial Pipeline announced Sunday evening that it was currently working to repair the leak on Line 1 and construct a bypass pipeline to reduce disruption of gasoline deliveries. Colonial said they are aiming to have the Line 1 bypass up and running this week, but many of those watching the market are skeptical of their ability to restart the line that quickly. Traders will continue to keep an eye on the Colonial Pipeline repairs, discussions surrounding the possibility of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike and the OPEC member meeting later this month. At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, WTI was down .88 cents to settle at $43.03 per barrel, the lowest settlement since Aug. 11.

This week’s average prices: Northeast Ohio Average $2.143

Average price during the week of September 12, 2016 $2.057

Average price during the week of September 21, 2016 2.272

The following is a list of the average price of the unleaded self-service gasoline in various areas:

$2.110 Alliance

$2.169 Ashland

$2.093 Ashtabula

$2.248 Aurora

$2.189 Chesterland

$2.135 Cleveland

$2.102 Elyria

$2.203 Independence

$2.118 Lorain

$2.201 Lyndhurst

$2.079 Massillon

$2.131 Mentor

$2.129 New Philadelphia

$2.056 Niles

$2.230 Norwalk

$2.226 Oberlin

$2.104 Parma

$2.089 Ravenna

$2.069 Solon

$2.193 Willard

$2.126 Youngstown

