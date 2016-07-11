New Downtown Cleveland Retailers Open in Arcade

The Cleveland 2016 Host Committee is pleased to announce additional retail in the historic Arcade in time for the Republican National Convention. Seven retailers will open temporary locations in the Arcade to serve convention visitors and delegates. The Arcade already attracts guests because of its beauty, history and the Hyatt Downtown, which occupies the top three levels of the atrium and the two adjoining towers.

In an effort to further activate the Arcade, Skyline Investments engaged Colliers International, Cleveland’s retail practice group, to assist with their leasing efforts. The two groups have worked diligently to establish a strategic vision for the property. The close collaboration has resulted in a lineup of new retailers and a robust level of interest from users across the region. The team will continue to work to implement its vision of the Arcade as a destination for an artisanal, boutique experience.

“The continuous addition of retail options both inside the Historic Euclid Arcade as well as throughout Downtown Cleveland is an important element of enhancing the visitor experience,” said David Gilbert, president and CEO, Cleveland 2016 Host Committee. “While helping to fuel our local economy, these businesses will provide our convention visitors greater accessibility to a host of amenities that will make their stay more convenient and their impression of our city more favorable.”

“The Arcade is an important part of Cleveland’s history and Downtown’s identity. We’re excited to see it fully activated in time for the convention and expect retail growth to continue beyond the event, both here and throughout Downtown,” Joseph Marinucci, President and CEO of Downtown Cleveland Alliance.

Between the upcoming convention and the booming residential population, Downtown Cleveland is becoming a prime location for retail. National trends show that major retailers, which moved out of urban cores and into suburban malls in the past, are now taking a closer look at urban locations as car sales decrease and populations of Millennials and Baby Boomers move into downtown apartments around the country. The Downtown trade area, which is comprised of the central business district and surrounding neighborhoods, has a residential population of over 41,000 and spending power of over $884 million, a 23 percent increase in recent years. Office workers, convention-goers and other downtown visitors add to the daily available spending power in Downtown Cleveland.

New stores in the Historic Arcade in time for the convention include a Downtown location of Monica Potter Home, by Cleveland-native and actress Monica Potter. “I am so excited to have an opportunity to bring my business to my hometown. The idea for MPH was born in Cleveland and nurtured by my brilliant dad, a master inventor. Having a store downtown is truly a homecoming,” said Monica Potter.

Additional retail throughout Downtown Cleveland will provide convention visitors with both necessities and luxuries during the convention, while encouraging them to explore Downtown Cleveland and invest in the local economy.

Convention Retail

Retailers have committed to being open during the Republican National Convention with the opportunity to extend leases if interested once the convention ends. Opening dates and hours vary.

J3 Clothing Company- J3 Clothing is a luxury retail destination offering world-class personalized service and selections that fit every lifestyle, including men’s seasonal trends, golf attire, custom suits, sportswear, formal wear, tailoring, basic essentials, travel necessities, personal consultations and more. Designed by Arhaus, J3’s new location features exclusive ladies’ styles from Fringe Boutique and a unique concierge concept offering shoppers customization and convenience.

Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday/Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Cleveland in a Box– Cleveland in a Box sends Cleveland’s best, local and iconic goods worldwide.

Hours of Operation: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. with extended hours during the week of the convention

CLEan– CLEan will offer a beautifully scented line of soaps, lotions, linen sprays and alcohol-and-chemical-free home cleaning and pet grooming products.

Hours of Operation: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

216 Gallery- 216 Gallery is a popup gallery in the historic Old Arcade in Cleveland, Ohio. It is the vision of founder and lead curator, Suzanne Sebold, a 3rd generation small business owner and native of Cleveland Ohio. Sebold selected the location as it embodies the spirit of the gallery, mixing tradition with innovation. The popup gallery opportunity delivers on Sebold’s continuing passion and commitment to bring quality international arts to northeast Ohio.

Hours of Operation: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Hidden Closet- The Hidden Closet is a women’s specialty boutique with a focus on clothing, handbags and jewelry. We take pride in our trend-forward assortment, perfect for every woman’s style.

Hours of Operation: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Powder Room- Discover the dream destination for professional makeup application, brow sculpting, makeup lessons, specialized facial treatments with results and a boutique full of fabulous products.

Hours of Operation: Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Available by appointment

Monica Potter Home- Monica Potter Home is a homegrown company focused on creating beautiful, comforting, and natural products for the body and home.

Hours of Operation: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Retail Growth in the Arcade

Along with the additions happening for the convention, the Arcade has added several new permanent retailers in the last year, including destinations for food, coffee and shopping.

New permanent retail locations in the Arcade include:

Rising Star Coffee, now open

Rose’s Braai, opening soon

Pizza 216, now open

Daydreams & Tea, now open

Boney Fingers BBQ, opening soon

“Cleveland has become a destination for entertainment and culinary delights, and with the influx of jobs and downtown living, we couldn’t ask for a better city to show off our smoking BBQ talents,” said Erik Huff, owner of Boney Fingers BBQ when asked why he chose to open a location in Downtown Cleveland.

Full list of permanent Arcade tenants:

Pizza 216

Presto Sandwiches

Chocolate Bar

Daydreams & Tea

Prosperity Jewelry

Marengo Spa

1890 at The Arcade

Gregory Kempf Chiropractor

Rising Star Coffee

U.S. Post Office

Soldiers & Sailors’ Monument Offices

Designer Suite

Rose’s Braai (opening soon)

Charley’s Grilled Subs

Arcade Teriyaki

Boney Fingers BBQ (opening soon)

###

ABOUT CLEVELAND 2016 HOST COMMITTEE

The Cleveland 2016 Host Committee, Inc. is an Ohio nonprofit corporation with no political affiliation that is responsible for organizing, hosting and funding the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Their mission is to promote Northeast Ohio and ensure Cleveland is best represented in addition to lessening the burden of local governments in hosting the 2016 Republican National Convention. For more information, visit www.2016cle.com.

ABOUT DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND ALLIANCE

Downtown Cleveland Alliance (DCA) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to building a dynamic downtown. By working with property owners and neighborhood based partners, DCA is able to provide economic development opportunities, business attraction and retention efforts, the Clean & Safe Ambassador Program as well as strategic marketing initiatives for Downtown Cleveland. In 2014, DCA unveiled Step Up Downtown, a vision and tactical plan that sets the course for the future of Downtown Cleveland. The five-year strategy is available to read here.

ABOUT COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIGI; TSX: CIG) is an industry leading global real estate services company with more than 16,000 skilled professionals operating in 66 countries . With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought leadership consulting.

Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals’ Global Outsourcing for 11 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.

For the latest news from Colliers, visit Colliers.com or follow us on Twitter: @Colliers and LinkedIn. To see the latest news on Colliers International in Ohio, follow https://twitter.com/colliersohio andhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/colliers-international.