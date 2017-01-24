Our Lady of the Wayside – Cleveland’s Finest Hors d’Oeuvres Contest

Thursday, February 16th

Terrace Club

Our Lady of the Wayside is celebrating its 50th Anniversary and we hope you will join us as we kick off our first event of the year, Cleveland’s Finest Hors d’Oeuvre Contest! Presented by Zito Insurance and hosted by Star 102 hosts Tim Richards, Jen Toohey and Desiray Cross, Cleveland’s Finest is the culinary event of the year! Tantalize your taste buds and vote on your favorite hors d’oeuvre from the best local chefs. The event will also feature a mobile bidding Silent Auction, wine and beer tastings and live music by singer-songwriters Nate Jones and Jessica Shetler, and Cleveland Firelands Collective.