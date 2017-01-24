Our Lady of the Wayside – Cleveland’s Finest Hors d’Oeuvres Contest

Posted on 24 January 2017. Tags: Cleveland's Finest Hors d'Oeuvres Contest, Our Lady of the Wayside
Cleveland’s Finest Hors d’Oeuvre Contest
Thursday, February 16th
Terrace Club
Our Lady of the Wayside is celebrating its 50th Anniversary and we hope you will join us as we kick off our first event of the year, Cleveland’s Finest Hors d’Oeuvre Contest! Presented by Zito Insurance and hosted by Star 102 hosts Tim Richards, Jen Toohey and Desiray Cross, Cleveland’s Finest is the culinary event of the year! Tantalize your taste buds and vote on your favorite hors d’oeuvre from the best local chefs. The event will also feature a mobile bidding Silent Auction, wine and beer tastings and live music by singer-songwriters Nate Jones and Jessica Shetler, and Cleveland Firelands Collective.
Nibble on tasty plates from:
The Aurora Inn-Chef Paul Mendolera
Carrie Cerino’s-Chef Jim Bartko
The Clifton & Tree House Gallery-Chef Genevieve Larson
Corleone’s Ristorante & Bar-Chef Marlon Mayorga
Driftwood Catering-Chef Chris Hodgson
Garden Grille & Lounge at the Hilton Inn-Chef Joseph Novak
Merchant Street Provisions & Eatery-Chef Warren Dolata
Momocho-Chef Chris Monjot
Pickwick & Frolic-Chef Michael Thompson
Progressive Field/DNC-Chef Josh Ingraham
Tartine Bistro-Chef Michael
Taste of Excellence Catering-Chef Adam Quick
Vita Urbana-Chef Michael Graley
The Woods Restaruant-Chef Todd Rothman
Zack Bruell Restaruant Group-Chef Zack Bruell
Desserts by Cupcake Cravings-Chef Brenda Bals
Wine samplings from Sobon Wine Company and Clara C Fioridi Prosecco
Beer samplings from Roosterfish Brewery
All proceeds benefit Our Lady of the Wayside. For more information on The Wayside visit thewayside.org
.
This event is for guests 21 and over.