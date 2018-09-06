Immigrant Mother Statue in Cleveland Croatian Garden

The Immigrant Mother

Branka Malinar of Cleveland’s Croatian community spoke about the Croatian Cultural Garden in the Cleveland Cultural Gardens Federation chain. A statue of the Immigrant Mother is in the Garden and it is a tribute to all those immigrant mothers of all ethnicities who suffered such hardship to get their family to the US and to build a new life here. Branka read a touching poem about the Immigrant Mother at the latest Food Adventure of ClevelandPeople.Com at the Dubrovnik Garden Croatian Restaurant. http://www.clevelandpeople.com/groups