The Color Run is coming to Youngstown Ohio

The Color Run is excited to be coming to Youngstown on June 11th for our Tropicolor World Tour. If you aren’t familiar with The Color Run, we are happy to share with you the details!

The Color Run is a 5k untimed event where participants will experience an all-new Tropicolor Zone™. They will be bathed in a tropical array of colors and delicious island scents as they pass through the shade of palm trees, arches, and island-style music. At the Finish Festival, Color Runners will enjoy even more fun at Rainbow Beach, an interactive island featuring music, dancing, unique photo opportunities, and massive color throws. You can watch this video to get a better idea of all the smiles and memories we create!

The Color Run, a for-profit company, loves the opportunity it has to partner with charities to help shine a light on their amazing work within society and highlight the causes they stand for. The Color Run will be partnering with Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley for this event.