Cleveland Traffic Alert – I90 West Closed and W117

CLEVELAND (Tuesday, January 24, 2017) – All lanes on I-90 west are CLOSED at West 117th Street due to multiple accidents west of McKinley Avenue. Motorists are being exited at West 117th Street and can proceed north to Detroit Avenue or south to Lorain Avenue to continue west. A Cleveland Police officer was killed after being hit by a car.

There are currently no accidents on I-90 eastbound in the area, however there is slow traffic starting at Crocker Road.

It is unknown at this time how long the roadway will be closed. Another update will be sent as more information is available.

Stay up-to-date on traffic conditions by logging onto www.OHGO.com or by downloading the OHGO app.