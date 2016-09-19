Cleveland State Sports Schedule Sept 2016

Cross Country

• Cleveland State will return to action at LHU Invitational on Saturday, September 24. The LHU Invitational will mark the first 6K of the season for the Vikings.

• The Vikings placed fifth at the Friendship Invitational on Saturday, paced by Karen Barrientos who finished fifth individually with a time of 18:41.

• Ashlyn Woods (19:35) and Olivia Hammons (19:38) rounded out the top-three finishers for Cleveland State, with all three notching sup 20-minute 5K times.

Men’s Golf

• CSU is out of action until hosting the CSU Invitational on Oct. 3-4 at Barrington CC in Aurora, Ohio.

• The Vikings played in two tournaments last week, placing eighth at the Marshall Invitational as Patrick Luth finished as the runner-up with rounds of 65-70-69 (203). The first round 65 was tied for the second lowest round in CSU history.

• CSU also placed third at the EKU Intercollegiate over the weekend, which included a school record low round of 270 in the second round when Blake Prince shot 66, Joey Krecic fired a 67, Nick Infanti shot 68 and Luth carded a 69.

Women’s Golf

• CSU returns to action next Monday and Tuesday (Sept. 26-27) at the Oakland Golden Grizzlies Invitational.

• The Vikings placed 10th at the William & Mary Invitational last week as freshman Kaylee Neumeister shot a 54 hole total of 234 to tie for 26th place and lead CSU.

• Junior Sophie Kelner recorded her first career hole-in-one during a practice round last Wednesday (Sept. 14).

Men’s Soccer

• CSU will open a season-long four-game homestand with two matches this week. The Vikings host Duquesne onTuesday, Sept. 20, (7:00 p.m.) before continuing League play Saturday, Sept. 24, against Valparaiso (7:00 p.m.).

• The Vikings played a pair of matches this week, beginning with a 2-0 setback at Cincinnati despite CSU outshooting the Bearcats, 14-12.

• CSU claimed a 3-1 victory at Detroit Mercy to move to 2-0 in League play. Kevin Blackwood, Sergio Manesio and Hesham Hammouda scored for the Vikings, who took the lead for good in the 54th minute on Manesio’s penalty kick.

Women’s Soccer

• CSU (3-6, 0-1 HL) continues Horizon League play with a 7:00 pm match at Oakland on Saturday (Sept. 24).

• The Vikings dropped their League opener on Friday night at Krenzler Field, falling 1-0 to Valparaiso.

• Jamie Daniels made nine saves in goal, marking the sixth time this year she tallied at least six saves in a game.

Men’s Tennis

• Cleveland State will open the 2016-17 fall season this weekend, participating in the WMU/Vredevelt Invite on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25.

• The Vikings are under the direction of 15-year head coach Brian Etzkin and return six letterwinners from last season. This group, which includes the senior duo of Colton Buffington and Andre Mick, will be joined by two freshmen for the upcoming season.

Women’s Tennis

• The Vikings will compete for the first time during the 2016-17 fall season this weekend, taking part in the Akron Shootout from Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25.

• Cleveland State is under the direction of 15-year head coach Brian Etzkin and returns eight letterwinners from last season. Included in this group are seniors Victoria Bensimon and Princess Gbadamosi along with reigning Freshman of the Year Isabella Spindler.

Volleyball

• Cleveland State (9-3) will begin Horizon League action this weekend, hosting Oakland on Friday, September 23 at 7:00 pm and traveling to Youngstown State on Sunday, September 25 for a 4:00 pm match.

• The Vikings were selected as the Horizon League favorite in the preseason poll earlier this year, and will be defending the regular season crown that they captured last season.

• The Vikings finished non-league play with a 9-3 record and picked up a pair of tournament titles – CSU Invitational & Cherry & White Challenge.

• Last time out, Cleveland State went 2-1 at the Hoosier Classic with head coach Chuck Voss notching his 300th victory with the Vikings against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 17.

VIKING OF THE WEEK

Karen Barrientos | Junior | Cross Country

Barrientos led CSU with a fifth place finish at the Friendship Invitational on Saturday – the highest individual finish ever for the Vikings at the event. Barrientos crossed the finish line in a time of 18:41 – the second fastest time in program history. The 18:41 also makes Barrientos just the third Viking all-time to post a sub 19-minute mark.

OTHER TOP PERFORMERS

Shannon Grega | Jr. | Volleyball

Recorded 37 digs in three matches at Hoosier Classic, earning a spot on the all-tournament team.

Sergio Manesio | Sr. | Men’s Soccer

Netted his second goal of the season with a penalty kick in Saturday’s win at Detroit.

Blake Prince | Jr. | Men’s Golf

Shot career-low 66 in second round of EKU Intercollegiate, helping CSU to school record round of 270.

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Men’s Soccer hosts Duquesne | 7pm

Friday, Sept. 23

Volleyball hosts Oakland | 7pm

Women’s Tennis at Akron Shootout | All Day

Saturday, Sept. 24

Cross Country at LHU Invitational | 10am

Men’s Soccer hosts Valparaiso | 7pm

Women’s Soccer at Oakland | 7pm

Women’s Tennis at Akron Shootout | All Day

Men’s Tennis at Western Michigan Invite | All Day

Fencing hosts CSU Fall Open | All Day

Sunday, Sept. 25

Volleyball at Youngstown State | 4pm

Women’s Tennis at Akron Shootout | All Day

Men’s Tennis at Western Michigan Invite | All Day