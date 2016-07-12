Cleveland RNC Road Closures

Today, Law Enforcement and Public Safety Agencies announce the Security and Traffic Restrictions for the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Cleveland, Ohio. Events and activities encompassing this designated National Special Security Event will take place Sunday, July 17 through Thursday, July 21.

Security and transportation plans have been developed by a partnership of local, state and federal law enforcement and public safety agencies outlined above. Every effort has been made to minimize the impact of these safety measures on the public.

Security Screenings

Only individuals with credentials/tickets will be allowed access to the Republican National Convention Complex (RNCC), which consists of the Quicken Loans Arena and Progressive Field, and the Huntington Convention Center, which will serve as the media center. Those individuals will be subject to a thorough security screening before entering and should allow additional time to access these facilities. No other individuals will be allowed access.

Road Closures, Parking, and Pedestrian Restrictions

The transportation plan below provides the general outlines for road closures, vehicular and pedestrian restricted zones, charter vehicles, pedestrian routes, and public transportation. Additional information is available online as indicated below via partnering agency websites. Additions to this plan may be made prior to the start of event and will be updated on agency websites. Specific questions regarding this transportation plan should be directed to the participating agency partners as identified above. Road closures, parking, and pedestrian restrictions are subject to change.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Voinovich Park, and Great Lakes Science Center

The following road closures will be implemented beginning 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, July 17. The restrictions will remain in effect until 1:00 a.m. Monday, July 18:

Cleveland Memorial Shoreway from West 45th Street to the Innerbelt Freeway ramp

Northbound East 9th Street at Lakeside Avenue

Lakeside Avenue from East 9th Street to West 3rd Street

Northbound West 3rd Street at Lakeside Avenue

Alfred Lerner Way from West 3rd Street to North Marginal Road

North Marginal Road is closed at Aviation High School

South Marginal Road westbound at East 38th Street

Erieside Avenue

Key Plaza

Burke Lakefront Airport is accessible via North Marginal Road from East 55th Street

***North Marginal Road will be open for vehicles carrying patrons to Forest City Yacht Club, Lakeside Yacht Club, and residents of Quay 55.***

Burke Lakefront Airport

Burke Lakefront Airport will close at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 17. The airport will be accessible from North Marginal Road via E. 55th Street until 6:00 p.m. on this date. Burke Lakefront Airport will only be open to private aviation when the security gateway airports (Youngstown Airport and Canton-Akron Airport) are operational. Gateway screening will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. on Monday, July 18 and from 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19 through Thursday July 21.

North Coast Harbor Marina

The North Coast Harbor Marina will close to all marine vessels at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 16. All vessels, crew, and passengers must depart the marina at that time. The marina will re-open to vessels at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, July 18.

East 9th Street

The following traffic restrictions will begin at 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 and remain in effect until 6:00 a.m. on Friday, July 22:

East 9th Street is northbound only from Prospect Avenue to the Cleveland Memorial Shoreway. The southbound lanes of East 9th Street will be closed from St. Clair Avenue to Prospect Avenue, and East 9th Street is closed to all traffic from Prospect Avenue to Orange Avenue

Eastbound traffic will be able to cross East 9th Street at St Clair Avenue

Eastbound and westbound traffic will be able to cross East 9th Street at Superior Avenue

Eastbound and westbound traffic will be able to cross East 9th Street at Vincent Avenue

Eastbound and westbound traffic will be able to cross East 9th Street at Euclid Avenue

East 9th Street ramps from Interstate 71, Interstate 90, and Interstate 77 will be closed

***Pedestrians will be directed to the east sidewalk of East 9th Street from Carnegie Avenue to Prospect Avenue***

Huntington Bank Cleveland Convention Center

The following traffic restrictions will begin at 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 and remain in effect until 6:00 a.m. on Friday, July 22:

St. Clair Avenue between Ontario Street and East 9th Street will be eastbound only

Westbound lanes of St. Clair Avenue between East 9th Street and Ontario Street will be closed

Lakeside Avenue between West Mall Drive and East Mall Drive will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians

West Mall Drive between Lakeside Avenue and St. Clair Avenue will be closed

East Mall Drive between Lakeside Avenue and St. Clair Avenue will be closed

Eastbound traffic towards the Justice Center on St. Clair Avenue will be diverted north or south at West 3rd Street

Westbound traffic towards the Justice Center on St. Clair Avenue will be diverted north or south at Ontario Street

***Parking garages for Key Bank Center and Marriott Hotel are accessible via St. Clair Avenue. City Hall, County Courthouse, Huntington Garage and Willard Garage will be accessible via Lakeside Avenue. East 9th Street from St. Clair Avenue to Prospect Avenue will carry only northbound traffic. East 9th Street from Prospect Avenue to Orange Avenue will be entirely closed to vehicular traffic***

The Republican National Convention Complex

(Quicken Loans Arena & Progressive Field)

The following road closures will be implemented beginning 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, July 16 and will remain in effect until 6:00 a.m. Saturday, July 23:

Southbound lanes of East 9th Street from St. Clair Avenue to Prospect Avenue

East 9th Street from Prospect Avenue to Orange Avenue

Carnegie Avenue from East 9th Street to West 20th Street

Ontario Street from Prospect Avenue to East 14th Street

West Huron Road from West 6th Street to Ontario Street

Huron Road from Ontario Street to East 7th Street

East 7th Street

Bolivar Road west from East 9th Street

Eagle Avenue west from East 9th Street

Lorain-Carnegie (Hope Memorial) Bridge from West 20th Street to Carnegie Avenue at East 9th Street

The following roads will be restricted to local vehicle traffic beginning 12:01 a.m. on Monday, July 18 through 6:00 a.m. on Friday, July 22:

West Prospect Avenue from West 3rd Street to Ontario Street

Carnegie Avenue from East 14th Street to East 9th Street

The following streets are pedestrian access only and are off limits to vehicles beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, July 18 through 6:00 a.m. on Friday, July, 22:

Prospect Avenue from Ontario Street to East 9th Street

Huron Road from East 7th Street to Prospect Avenue

***Residents of 668 Euclid Avenue can access their parking garage via Prospect Avenue from East 9th Street and enter a vehicle screening area. Residence Inn patrons can utilize the same screening location. Patrons of the Radisson Hotel on Huron Road will be permitted to walk to the hotel from Prospect Avenue***

Deliveries to Prospect Avenue, East 4th Street, and Tower City Businesses

Vehicles that must make deliveries to businesses located on East 4th Street or Prospect Avenue between Ontario Street and East 9th Street from 12:01 a.m. on Monday, July 18 through 6:00 a.m. on Friday, July, 22 will be directed to a remote delivery site (RDS) for cargo screening:

Deliveries for Prospect Avenue and East 4th Street must be conducted between 3:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. beginning on Monday, July 18 through Friday, July 22 at 6:00 a.m.

Only those vehicles that have gone through the RDS and have been escorted by on-site law enforcement personnel from the RDS will be granted access to Prospect Avenue

All drivers must have a valid driver’s license approved for the rating of the vehicle they are operating

Exigent/emergency deliveries falling outside of the designated RDS hours to locations along Prospect Avenue and East 4th Street may be facilitated on a case-by-case basis

***Tower City deliveries utilizing Canal Road must also go through the RDS and are subject to the additional terms outlined above***

Canal Road

The following traffic restrictions will be implemented on Canal Road for the days and times noted below:

On Monday, July 18, Canal Road between East 9th Street Extension and Robert Lockwood Jr. Drive will be restricted to westbound traffic only starting at 12:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 19 through Thursday, July 21 Canal Road between East 9th Street Extension and Robert Lockwood Jr. Drive will be open for two-way traffic until 4:00 p.m.

Canal Road between East 9th Street Extension and Robert Lockwood Jr. Drive will close daily (Monday through Thursday) at 4:00 pm. All vehicles exiting businesses and lots after 4:00 p.m. on Canal Road will be directed westbound towards Flats East and Ohio City

On Friday, July 22 at 2:00 a.m., Canal Road between East 9th Street Extension and Robert Lockwood Jr. Drive will be open for normal traffic

***As noted above, Tower City deliveries utilizing Canal Road must also go through the RDS and must also be escorted by law enforcement.***

Innerbelt Freeway (Interstate 90)

The following traffic restrictions will be implemented beginning at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 18. Unless otherwise noted below, the restrictions will remain until 2:00 a.m. Friday, July 22.

All commercial vehicles as defined below are restricted from traveling westbound on the Innerbelt Freeway between East 21st Street and Interstate 490 interchange

All commercial vehicles as defined below are restricted from traveling eastbound on the Innerbelt Freeway between the Interstate 490 interchange and Prospect Avenue

Westbound lanes of the Innerbelt Freeway will be restricted to one lane from East 21st Street to 500 feet west of the West 3rd Street overpass

Eastbound lanes of the Innerbelt Freeway will be restricted to one lane from 500 feet west of the West 3rd Street overpass to the East 14th Street interchange

On Monday, July 18 through Friday, July 22, the Innerbelt Freeway will be closed in both directions nightly (Monday through Thursday) from 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

I-90 on ramp at Ontario will be closed

I-90 on ramp at East 9th Street will be closed

I-90 off ramp at East 9th will be closed

I-77 off ramp to East 9th Street and Ontario Street will be closed

***Chester Avenue exit ramp from Interstate 90 eastbound and Interstate 71 northbound has been modified to allow vehicles to turn left on Chester Street to mitigate the closure of East 9th Street ramps.***

NOTE: Commercial vehicles means a motor vehicle or combination vehicle used in commerce to transport passengers or property if the motor vehicle — (1) has a gross combination weight rating or gross combination weight of 11,794 kilograms or more (26,001 pounds or more) whichever is greater, inclusive of a towed unit(s) with a gross vehicle weight rating or gross vehicle weight of more than 4,536 kilograms (10,000 pounds) whichever is greater; or (2) has a gross vehicle weight rating or gross vehicle weight of 11,794 or more kilograms (26,001 pounds or more), whichever is greater; or (3) is designed to transport 16 or more passengers, including the driver; or 4) is of any size and is transporting material that has been designated as hazardous under 49 U.S.C. 5103 and is required to be placarded under subpart F of 49 CFR Part 172 or is transporting any quantity of a material listed as a select agent or toxin in 42 CFR Part 73. 49 CFR 383.5

City Parking Restrictions

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, July 18 through 2:00 a.m. on Friday, July 22, street parking in the central business district of downtown Cleveland will be unavailable within the below boundaries:

All streets west of East 26th Street and east of West 10th Street

All streets north of Carnegie Avenue within boundaries of East 26th Street and West 10th Street

West 25th Street from Detroit Avenue to Gehring Street

Public Viewing Areas (Republican National Convention Complex)

Starting at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, July 18 through 2:00 a.m. on Friday, July 22, the below locations are gathering spaces available to the public for expressive activities as well as for sightseeing:

In the triangular green space at Ontario Street on the western side of the Republican National Convention Complex. This space is accessible from the west side of the Lorain-Carnegie (Hope Memorial) Bridge via the north side pedestrian path

On Erie Court between East 9th Street and East 14th Street

On Prospect Avenue (the segment that is closed to vehicle traffic) between Ontario Street and East 9th Street

On Huron Road from East 7th Street to Prospect Avenue

***As a reminder, items such as backpacks and coolers are not allowed to be brought into public viewing areas, pursuant to the City of Cleveland’s prohibited items list for the Event Zone.***

Health Information / Guidance

Transit and events associated with the RNC will potentially require extensive walking and outdoor exposure. The historical daytime temperatures for this time period is mid-to-high 80s, however, many reports have come across stating that this would be an above average summer in regards to temperature due to the La Nina. Attendees and other visitors are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes, make appropriate use of sunscreen, and to stay hydrated by consumption of water and non-caffeinated beverages.

Attendees and other visitors on medications should bring enough medication for the duration of the visit, and as a precaution, are encouraged to carry the day’s medications with them. Attendees and other visitors with medical conditions are encouraged to keep a list containing their medical conditions, medications taken (including dosage and frequency), and physician’s telephone numbers readily identifiable on their cell phone or on their person.

For more detailed information, please visit https://www.ready.gov.

Airspace Restrictions

The FAA will have flight restrictions in place in and around Cleveland, OH during the RNC which will affect airport operations in the area and will restrict certain types of flight operations. Flights within certain areas will be subject to increased security procedures.

Pilots are strongly encouraged to check NOTAMs frequently for possible changes prior to operations in the area or contact a Flight Service Station at 1-800-992-7433 to check for all current NOTAMs.

No Drone Zone

Cleveland, OH and surrounding communities are No Drone Zones under the FAA flight restrictions for the RNC and local ordinances.

Flying a drone in any of the designated restricted areas is against the law. Any unmanned aircraft –including radio-controlled model aircraft / UAS– are prohibited in the designated restricted areas.

Anyone flying a drone within the designated restricted areas may be subject to civil and criminal charges.

Maritime Security Zones

The Coast Guard has established temporary security zones for navigable waters within Lake Erie and the Cuyahoga River during the 2016 Republican National Convention from July 15, 2016 through July 23, 2016.

Zone 2 will be in effect from 6 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. on July 17

Zone 4 will be in effect daily from 4:00 p.m. on July 18 through 1:00 a.m. on July 22

There is currently no plan for zones 1 or 3 to be in effect

These times are subject to change in coordination with the event schedule

Public notice of enforcement periods will be made via Broadcast Notice to Mariners over VHF channel 16

Maritime Safety Zones (Cleveland Harbor)

The Coast Guard has also established two safety zones located northwest of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum and on the Western side of the entrance to the Cuyahoga River to allow individuals expressing their views the means to do so in a safe manner.

Zone 5 will be active from 2:00 p.m. through 11:59 p.m. on July 17

Zone 6 will be active from 9:00 a.m. on July 17 through 11:59 p.m. on July 21

***A map depicting the zones is provided below***



Public Transit

RTA – Public Transit: The goal of the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is to do provide safe, reliable, clean and courteous public transportation to numerous destinations during the RNC. Current level of service On Sunday, July 17, the Waterfront line will be closed. RTA will operate its current level of service on buses, Paratransit vehicles and trains. Staff will be prepared to increase that level on traditional rail and commuter routes to serve individuals who are not regular RTA customers. Due to road closures and parking restrictions, customers are encouraged to take advantage of RTA’s 6,000 free parking spaces at rail stations and use the Rapid to get to the Tower City Station in Downtown Cleveland or across town. RTA’s free trolleys will help link customers from Public Square to all Downtown venues. RNC trolley service will be extended during the RNC until 1:00 a.m. The HealthLine operates 24-7 from Public Square to all Euclid Avenue locations. In addition, nine bus routes serve the Public Square area 24 hours a day. RTA’s rail service operates approximately 21 hours per day. Allow extra travel time. Increased traffic volume may potentially cause delays on regular bus routes and on Paratransit services.

RTA buses/Paratransit vehicles will NOT be allowed in the RNC restricted zones. For added convenience, RTA will sell a $20 special Convention weekly pass for unlimited rides between July 17 and 23. For additional information, including how to purchase the special Convention weekly pass, please visit http://www.riderta.com/2016CLE

Online Information

RNC Law Enforcement and Public Safety partnering agencies encourage members of the public, visitors, delegates, and public safety partners to share information regarding RNC security prior to and during the events by utilizing #RNCINFO on social media.

RNC Law Enforcement and Public Safety partnering agencies will use the below online resources for communicating useful information on street closures, traffic disruptions and more:

City of Cleveland Web: http://www.city.cleveland.oh.us/ Twitter: @CityofCleveland Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CityofCleveland

Cleveland Division of Police

WordPress: Clevelandpolice.wordpress.com

Twitter: @Clepolice

Facebook: Clevelandpolicedepartment

Federal Aviation Administration flight restrictions: http://tfr.faa.gov/tfr2/list.html

Greater Cleveland Regional Transportation Authority : http://www.riderta.com/2016CLE

U.S. Coast Guard

U.S. Secret Service

Additions or updates to this plan may be made prior to the start of the event.

EDITORS NOTE: For questions concerning this release, please contact the United States Secret Service Office of Government and Public Affairs at 202.406.5708. This press release will also be posted at www.secretservice.gov and on participating agency websites.

