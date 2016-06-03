Cleveland Monsters Win Game 2



Lake Erie Monsters 5 at Hershey Bears 3 – Status: Final

Friday, June 3, 2016 – Giant Center

Lake Erie 1 2 2 – 5

Hershey 0 1 2 – 3

1st Period-1, Lake Erie, Werenski 5 (Craig, Tynan), 3:05 (PP). Penalties-C. Bourque Her (roughing), 1:24.

2nd Period-2, Lake Erie, Bjorkstrand 6 (Hannikainen), 4:29. 3, Hershey, Sill 6 (Camper, Ness), 8:48 (PP). 4, Lake Erie, Sedlak 9 (Rychel, Hannikainen), 13:51. Penalties-Craig Le (hooking), 4:40; Sedlak Le (boarding), 8:08; Sifers Le (delay of game), 8:33.

3rd Period-5, Lake Erie, Bjorkstrand 7 (Chaput, Zaar), 2:04 (PP). 6, Hershey, Lewington 4 (C. Bourque, Ness), 9:57. 7, Hershey, O’Brien 4 (Boyd, Ness), 11:51. 8, Lake Erie, Zaar 6 (Craig, Chaput), 18:59 (EN). Penalties-Stanton Her (checking to the head), 0:06; Ness Her (slashing), 7:00.

Shots on Goal-Lake Erie 9-7-13-29. Hershey 10-13-7-30.

Power Play Opportunities-Lake Erie 2 / 3; Hershey 1 / 3.

Goalies-Lake Erie, Forsberg 7-0-0 (30 shots-27 saves). Hershey, Peters 11-7-0 (28 shots-24 saves).

A-9,947

Referees-Garrett Rank (48), Tom Chmielewski (43).

Linesmen-Brandon Gawryletz (64), Jud Ritter (34).

Game 3 in Cleveland Monday June 6th