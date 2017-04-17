Cavs Win Take 2 -0 Lead over the Pacers.

The Cavaliers took a 2 – 0 lead over the Indiana Pacers with 117 – 111 win.

Once again the Cavs built a large lead and once again they had trouble holding it. In the end the Cavs prevailed.

Monday night was similar to Saturday in game 1 the great scoring efforts from Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love and LeBron James, but had to fend off a the Pacers team en route to a 117-111 victory in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference playoff series at Quicken Loans Arena.

The series moves to Indiana for Game 3 for a 7 p.m. game Thursday.

Irving finishing with 37 points, two assists and two rebounds. He made 14-of-24 from the field (including 4-of-10 from 3-point range) and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.

Kevin Love had 27 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, and James had 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Paul George led the Pacers with 32 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Jeff Teague (23 points, four assists); Thaddeus Young (16 points) and Lance Stephenson (13 points, four assists) also gave valiant efforts for the Pacers.

J.R. Smith made one 3-pointer in the first half, and then missed the rest of the game due to a left hamstring injury. Iman Shumpert filled in admirably in the second half.

The Cavs scored the first eight points of the second quarter to extend their lead to 40-29. James and Richard Jefferson both made layups, and then James buried a jumper and tossed down a two-hand slam dunk.

James kept attacking, and the Cavs kept making 3-pointers as Williams made two long-range shots and Channing Frye and Love each netted one during a spurt where the advantage remained in double figures.

George, Teague, Young and Monta Ellis rallied to helped the Pacers cut into their deficit and trail the Cavs by five points at halftime (63-58).

Its on to Indianapolis for Game 3 on Thursday where the Cavs will need a complete game to get a victory.