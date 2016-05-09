Cavs Sweep Atlanta

The Cleveland Cavaliers swept the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday with a 100-99 Game 4 win to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second year in a row.

The Cleveland Cavaliers struggled during the first half, but managed to only trail 58-56 at halftime. They didn’t have many rebounds and got into foul trouble early.

The second half had its challenges for the Cavs, as they trailed several times. They took the lead a few times, but had many missed opportunities where they could have scored.

The last few seconds were intense as the things got tangled up with 2.8 seconds left on the clock. The Hawks almost got a 3 at the buzzer, but time ran out and they missed the shot. The Cavs got the win.