Cleveland Cavaliers┬ájust erased a 25-point halftime defcite to beat the Indiana Pacers 119-114 and go up 3-0 in the first round of the NBA playoffs. It was the largest halftime deficit overcome in the history of the NBA playoffs. The Cavs’ largest deficit was 26 points.

The Cavs defense was outstanding in the 2nd half. Game four is SUnday at 1pm in Indianapolis.