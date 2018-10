Free Beer for Cleveland Browns Victory

When the Cleveland Browns win visitors to these Cleveland area bars get free bud light.

Panini’s – Westlake

Barley House – Cleveland

Grayton Rd. Tavern – Cleveland

Basement at the Lakes –Akron

Grindstone Taphouse – Berea

Merry Arts Pub – Lakewood

Game On – Lakewood

Must be 21, while supplies last, see bar for details.