Brendan Bennett from CSU Pearson’s Student Advisory Board

Today, Pearson announced the newest members of its Student Advisory Board (PSAB), which is now in its 8th year. The June 2016 – June 2017 cohort of 15 students are passionate learners and motivated undergraduate leaders seeking to implement change that impacts college classrooms across the country. For the first time, Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society administered this highly competitive application process for the selection of the new PSAB members. Over 800 students applied through the PTK online portal for the 15 available positions.

Current board members work directly with Pearson executives and product development teams to make tangible changes to products and services that affect student success. The PSAB brings a strong student voice into the conversation about products that help shape the education experience and journey.

Student Advisory Board members play an active role at Pearson, including:

-Brainstorming in person with senior Pearson executives on the challenges and opportunities in the

education marketplace

-Collaborating with the student team on how to make a positive, lasting difference in the educational experience of others

-Gaining marketable job skills and real-world work experience prior to graduation

-Having the opportunity to travel during their term of service

-Expanding their personal and professional network

“Phi Theta Kappa is honored to have been invited to participate in Pearson’s Student Advisory Board initiative, which provides some of the best and brightest learners with a rare opportunity to implement meaningful improvements to educational technology solutions, while gaining valuable workforce skills,” said Phi Theta Kappa President and CEO Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner.

“The Pearson Student Advisory Board offers outstanding student leaders the opportunity to help shape the learning tools and strategies that will prepare themselves and their peers to succeed in life. Their participation provides Pearson with invaluable feedback on how to continually improve our products, while helping the students to build their resumes and prepare for life after college,” said John Wannemacher, vice president, higher education strategic marketing, Pearson.

-Brendan Bennett – Lorain County Community College (graduate), Elyria, Ohio, and Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio (current student)

-Amanda Condon – Arkansas Tech University, Russellville

-Ekeme Ekanem – Los Angeles Pierce College, California

-Sanah Jivani – University of Texas at San Antonio

-Oluseun Joaquim – Dillard University, New Orleans, Louisiana

-Kevin Lau – University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada

-Michael Liu – Harvard College, Cambridge, Massachusetts

-Ricardo Lujan Valerio – Southern Oregon University, Ashland

-Juliet Mwirigi – University of Texas at Dallas, Richardson

-Arisleidy Nunez – Rutgers University, New Brunswick, New Jersey

-Luke Oaks – Texas A&M University, College Station

-Nishwa Shah – McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

-Carolina Sosa – Georgetown University, Washington, D.C.

-Brennan Wong – Western University, London, Ontario, Canada

-Carmel Wright – University of California, Los Angeles

The PSAB application for 2017-18 members will open on November 1st. For more information about the Pearson Student Advisory Board.

